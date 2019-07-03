HAMMAN, Patricia Mae (Crockett)

June 30, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Loving wife of the late Albert J. Hamman. Mother of Patti, Paul and Pamela Hamman. Grandmother of Frank Biondo, Jacob Biondo, Zack Pozdyn and Zane Pozdyn. Sister of the late Barbara Jones and John T. Crockett. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1 PM at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY 14224. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com.