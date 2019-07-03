GOERSS, Terry N.

GOERSS - Terry N. Died suddenly, Monday July 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Ellen (Strong) Goerss; sons Thomas N. Goerss, Michael R. Goerss (Stacy Goerss), predeceased by Jeffery A. Goerss; loved by his four grandchildren Kimberly, Timothy, Madeline and Syndey Goerss. This man with the biggest heart will be truly missed and loved forever. Family and friends may call at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY on FRIDAY July 5, 2019 from 7-9 pm, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will be in Budd Rd. Cemetery. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.rutland-corwin.com