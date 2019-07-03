Former State Sen. Anthony Nanula moving from San Diego to Clarence's Spaulding Lake

After 10 years in Southern California, Anthony Nanula, the former state senator and Buffalo city comptroller, is moving back home.

Nanula on Tuesday paid $950,000 for a home in Clarence's Spaulding Lake subdivision, but he insists he's not preparing another campaign for office.

"I have no interest at getting involved politically, at all," Nanula told The Buffalo News.

Nanula, his wife, Holly, and their three children have lived in San Diego since 2009, where Nanula started a financial services firm.

He said the couple wanted to move back here to be closer to family, though work will bring him back to the West Coast.

Nanula remains a partner in Essex Homes of WNY with his brothers, but instead of buying an Essex home he purchased one built by Capozzi Homes for owner Jay Capozzi and his family.

"Jay has an excellent reputation," Nanula said. The 5,600-square-foot Cobblestone Drive residence has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths and an attached three-car garage.