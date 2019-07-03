I can’t tell you if it’s going to rain at your house at 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July … not when the “spotty” showers are going to be this spotty. This is a model depiction for early afternoon on July 4.

I purposely chose the most pessimistic high-resolution model from the arsenal of National Weather Service models, following the dictum of “what’s the worse that could happen?” Other models are even more sparse in any shower and thunderstorm activity, and some of the models show nothing. Here is another high resolution NWS model for the evening fireworks hours on July 4.

This particular model may be too optimistic, but it reflects the lack of an organized trigger or boundary in the lower atmosphere to set off much convection. The moisture will be there, so I wouldn’t dare say chances for a couple of storms is zero. However, I can say the probabilities for any more widespread convection coverage are in our favor for the fireworks, as well as for most of the daytime hours.

There are a few elements which are high probability. Discomfort is one of them. Dew points will be in the upper 60s on Thursday, close to an oppressive 70 by evening. If you look at the first graphic’s little wind barbs, the only place showing a weak but consistent lake breeze is the Lake Ontario shoreline, so that should be the most comfortable location. High dew points and light wind spell STICKY, which should also keep mosquitoes in high dudgeon. We humans are much easier to find in such conditions. (Sidebar: In my recent article on mosquitoes, I emphasized using DEET at the recommended 25% concentration. I’m here to tell you in an hour of sweaty weeding on Tuesday, I used it in our breezeless mosquito-infested yard and didn’t get a single bite.)

The heat index on Thursday and Friday will be quite uncomfortable, but not in the extremely hazardous range, rising to the upper 80s and low 90s under partial sunshine. We’ll be getting into the caution to extreme caution range. Here is the NWS heat index chart.

Paternal Paul is reminding you beer and other alcoholic beverages are diuretics. They’re refreshing when they pass over your throat, but you’ll need to replenish your lost fluids with some water, too … not that I’m suggesting you water down your IPA.

The amount of water vapor available to make rainfall will increase further on Friday. With a weak trough of low pressure approaching our region, that should offer a somewhat better trigger for scattered convection. Some isolated downpours will be possible. Coverage will be uneven and scattered, but probably more widespread than on the Fourth of July. On Saturday, a cold front will be drawing nearer and abundant water vapor – we call it precipitable water – will still be around, so more widespread convection will be possible as seen in this GFS depiction.

The GFS, new and improved though it may be, is still a lower-resolution model, with less detail. That translates to painting precipitation with a broader brush. I seriously doubt the rainfall will be nearly as widespread as in the above graphic. Just so you know, the high-resolution models require more computer crunch power and time, and don't extend out as far in time.

We do definitely stay muggy through Saturday. Some relief arrives Sunday, with drier high pressure oozing in from the northwest. A light flow from the northeast will bring much more comfortable lower dew points back to Western New York, lasting into early next week.

Under abundant sunshine, Sunday temps will be back in the upper 70s, returning to the low and then mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Humidity should remain comfortable even as we warm up again.

The chances for a return to a lengthier period of heat and humidity appear low next week. The upper level flow will shift the hot ridge of high pressure out to the western United States, getting the Great Lakes back to a flow from the WNW.

Such a pattern will bring mainly seasonable temperatures, possibly running slightly below average later next week. The average high at that time is about 80. With the hot ridge out west, however, the risk of wildfires in that region will be on the increase. Eventually, we may begin to see milky skies with smoke transported on those WNW winds aloft as we move toward midmonth. For a second opinion, the Climate Prediction Center shows us weak higher probability for below average temperatures in the 8-14 day period, reflective of the western ridge.

Lake Erie is at 69 degrees at this writing, 1 degree above average for the date. The light winds will favor fairly smooth water on Thursday, with a weak SW breeze on Friday bringing wave heights up to about a foot. Thunderstorm hazards for mariners will be somewhat higher on Friday and Saturday than on Thursday. On Lake Ontario, an ENE modest breeze will bring wave heights up to 2 feet on Thursday. The weak SW flow on Friday will take wave height back to 1 foot or less.

I’ll close with a heartfelt cliché. Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!