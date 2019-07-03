EVANS, Daniel N., Sr.

EVANS - Daniel N., Sr. Age 89, of Arcade, died July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Wahneetah (nee Bockhahn) Evans; father of Robert (Nancy) Evans, Linda (Dennis) Schihl and the late Daniel, Jr. (survived by Jennie) Evans; brother of Albert (Nancy) Evans; also survived by eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 3-7 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where a Masonic and Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11 am. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com