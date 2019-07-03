Peter Eliopoulos retiring as M&T Bank's chief marketing officer

Peter Eliopoulos, who has helped build M&T Bank marketing relationships like its NFL team sponsorships, is retiring after 12 years as chief marketing officer.

Eliopoulos will retire Aug. 2. M&T said it intends to fill the job but has not yet named a successor.

M&T president and chief operating officer Richard Gold said Eliopoulos "has built a broad and deep team of professionals who have inspired us with award-winning brand and product advertising" for both M&T and Wilmington Trust.

The bank has developed sponsorships with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, as well as cultural institutions. Earlier this year, Eliopoulos appeared with Bills co-owner Kim Pegula to announce the bank's five-year extension of its Bills sponsorship, through 2023.

Prior to joining M&T in 2007, Eliopoulos worked for Citigroup North American banking.

Eliopoulos will continue to serve on the Buffalo Philharmonic's board of trustees.