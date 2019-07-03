Cookouts, fireworks ... and garden tours!

Your plans for the Fourth of July weekend can include a garden tour. Here are four that are scheduled:

Amherst Garden Walk: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6. Maps are available at most Amherst garden centers (the Amherst Garden Walk Facebook page lists the garden centers; a map is also posted there). Maps also can be picked up at 111 Campus Drive West, Snyder, or viewed on the town website. The event is free.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6. This is the 28th annual garden tour presented by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Horticultural Society. Tickets are $15 (online until July 5) and $20 (cash) on the day of tour at any of the eight gardens or at Mori Gardens, 1709 Niagara Stone Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. To download a tour guide, click here.

The 17th annual Snyder-CleveHill Garden View: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7. Maps can be picked up that day at Trillium’s Courtyard Florist, 2195 Kensington Ave., Snyder, at Darwin Drive. A $2 donation is appreciated.

The fourth annual Grand Island Garden Walk: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7. There are 12 gardens to visit; six are new to the walk this year. Maps will be available at the Town Commons, 2255 Baseline Road. The event is free.

Visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com for other garden happenings – including the popular Open Gardens event during select hours on Thursdays and Fridays in July, beginning July 5.