Share this article

print logo

Cookouts, fireworks ... and garden tours!

There are four garden tours scheduled this weekend. They are self-guided so you can walk at your own pace. (News file photo).
|Published

Your plans for the Fourth of July weekend can include a garden tour.  Here are four that are scheduled:

Amherst Garden Walk:  10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6. Maps are available at most Amherst garden centers (the Amherst Garden Walk Facebook page lists the garden centers; a map is also posted there). Maps also can be picked up at 111 Campus Drive West, Snyder, or viewed on the town website. The event is free.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6. This is the 28th annual garden tour presented by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Horticultural Society. Tickets are $15 (online until July 5) and $20 (cash) on the day of tour at any of the eight gardens or at Mori Gardens, 1709 Niagara Stone Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. To download a tour guide, click here.

The 17th annual Snyder-CleveHill Garden View: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7. Maps can be picked up that day at Trillium’s Courtyard Florist, 2195 Kensington Ave., Snyder, at Darwin Drive. A $2 donation is appreciated.

The fourth annual Grand Island Garden Walk:  10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7. There are 12 gardens to visit; six are new to the walk this year.  Maps will be available at the Town Commons, 2255 Baseline Road. The event is free.

Visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com for other garden happenings – including the popular Open Gardens event during select hours on Thursdays and Fridays in July, beginning July 5.

Susan Martin – Susan Martin is Home & Style editor at The Buffalo News. She is a native of Western New York and graduated from St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University.

There are no comments - be the first to comment