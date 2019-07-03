Buffalo State official named to state Public Campaign Financing Commission

Crystal J. Rodriguez, the chief of staff for Buffalo State College's president, was one of nine people appointed Wednesday to the state Public Campaign Financing Commission.

The commission will be responsible for implementing public campaign financing for legislative and statewide offices, authorizing how up to $100 million annually in tax dollars can be spent. It will determine eligibility thresholds, public financing limits and contribution limits for participating candidates.

Rodriguez, a former executive assistant to Mayor Byron W. Brown and chief diversity officer for the City of Buffalo, was appointed by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

She is the only commission member from Western New York.