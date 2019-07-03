Wacky win in opener highlights Bisons' twinbill split before 16,341

In one of the stranger games of the season in Sahlen Field, catcher Reese McGuire's two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday lifted the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in the opener of the teams' Independence Eve doubleheader.

Lehigh Valley bounced back to earn a split by taking the nightcap, 6-4, as Austin Listi's two-run double to center in the 6th erased a 3-2 deficit and put the IronPigs up for good.

Buffalo (43-41) is second in the International League North, six games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The makeup doubleheader, necessitated by Tuesday night's rainout, began at 4 p.m. with just a couple hundred people in the stands. The crowd eventually swelled to 16,341, just shy of a sellout and the second-largest of the season to the 16,409 that attended the annual Kids Day game on May 30.

The fans were treated to the 25th annual postgame extravaganza featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the season's largest fireworks show.

Just about a full house at the ballpark. July 3 is always quite a night. #Bisons pic.twitter.com/DNvYbcqQsb — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) July 4, 2019

The opener was a bizarre contest that saw the IronPigs score a run in both the seventh and eighth innings and the Bisons respond with two runs in the bottom of each frame.

Buffalo's two runs in the bottom of the seventh forged a 3-3 tie but the Bisons failed to push across the winning run as Lehigh Valley used a five-man infield. The Herd fell behind, 4-3, in the top of the eighth as the IronPigs scored without the benefit of a hit but then rallied in the bottom half.

Jordan Patterson started at second as part of the minor-league rules for all extra innings and Patrick Kivlehan followed with a walk. Richard Urena sacrificed the runners and McGuire followed by lining a 1-0 pitch to center field to score both runners.

Outfielder Nick Williams put Lehigh Valley ahead in the top of the eighth, by starting at second, taking third on Austin Lisi's first pitch fly ball to right and scoring on a wild pitch by Buffalo's Jordan Romano that scooted through the legs of catcher Reese McGuire.

The Bisons entered the bottom of the seventh in the a 3-1 hole but crawled back to even. With out, McGuire singled, Andy Burns walked and Socrates Brito lined an RBI double to deep left-center off the glove of center fielder Shane Robinson. Pinch-runner Roemon Fields held at third but then scored on Bo Bichette's infield chopper that Mitch Walding couldn't handle at third.

Billy McKinney was intentionally walked and Lehigh Valley then brought in Malquin Canelo as part of a five-man infield, removing left fielder Adam Haseley. The move didn't have an impact as Jonathan Davis struck out on a full-count pitch. Against a normal defense, Patterson also worked the count full but grounded to second to plunge the game into its extra inning.

The red-hot Bichette went 2 for 4 in the opener and added another hit in the nightcap to push his average for the season to .304. Kivlehan belted solo homers in both games, his 11th and 12th of the season since joining the Bisons in a May trade from Pittsburgh. Buffalo starter T.J. Zeuch, Toronto's No. 1 draft pick in 2016, went a strong six innings but got a no-decision in the first game.

The Bisons play their final four games before the All-Star break in Syracuse, starting with a 7:05 game on Thursday night. After the break, the Herd resumes play in Pawtucket. The next home game is July 15 against Charlotte, which starts a seven-game homestand.