Bisons/BPO Night: What you need to know for tonight's doubleheader

The Buffalo Bisons are staging their 25th annual Independence Eve celebration tonight in Sahlen Field, featuring a post-game concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the season's largest fireworks show. But there are a few items for fans to note in the wake of Tuesday night's rainout.

Here's a rundown of the late afternoon/evening:

1. Tickets remain on sale. All seats are $28.50. The Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be playing a makeup doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m., with the gates opening at 3:30. Tickets are good for both seven-inning games, plus the postgame concert and fireworks.

2. There will be a 30-minute break between games and a break as necessary after the doubleheader before the show begins at dusk.

3. All previously purchased tickets for July 3 remain valid and do NOT need to be exchanged now that the teams are playing a doubleheader, even though they may show the original start time for a single game at 6:05.

4. Because of the two-hour wait before Tuesday's postponement, fans who attended the rainout can exchange their tickets for TWO tickets to a future game subject to availability. The tickets can be exchanged — at the ballpark box office only — for any future game except tonight's festivities, because that is a special-event ticket.

5. Our annual caveat on tickets: Print at home is your best bet. If you're picking up at will-call windows, arrive early to avoid long lines.

The Bisons enter the game with a 42-40 record and in second place in the International League North, 5 1/2 games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. They are 4 1/2 games behind Gwinnett in the IL wild-card race.