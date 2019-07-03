BRENNER, Barbara Ann

BRENNER - Barbara Ann June 30, 2019, at age 84, of Boynton Beach, FL and Williamsville, NY. Daughter of the late Rose and Gordon Cohen and sister of the late Norman Cohen. Barbara lived her early life in Buffalo and was a graduate of Bennett High School in 1948 and the University of Buffalo in 1952, where she made lifelong and dear friends. She went on to teach kindergarten until her pregnancy sent her into retirement. Later, she enjoyed teaching Early Push and Head Start. She loved the little kids. With her husband Stewart, she enjoyed travel, playing golf and cards. Dining out was always a favorite thing to do. Barbara liked the local craft shows, especially "Art by the Sea" in Jupiter, FL. Barbara is survived by her husband Stewart Brenner, they were together for 47 years. She has two children from a former marriage, Susan (David) Goldberg and Marcy (Alan) Turnbull and four stepchildren, David (Sue), Karen, Cynthia and Lisa Brenner; she has six grandchildren, Joshua Goldberg, Jacob Turnbull, Aaron (Elizabeth), Daniel, Matthew and Leah Brenner; aunt to David and Dan Cohen. Barbara will be very sadly missed by all friends and family. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 11 AM at Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Hospice Foundation or the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Shiva will be Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Prayer Services each evening approximately 7 PM at Stewart's residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com