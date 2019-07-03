[BN] Blitz newsletter: Trent Murphy 'looks so much better' this spring after trying to return early from knee injury

Trent Murphy's poor 2018 season wasn't entirely unexpected. The veteran defensive end was coming off a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. Doctors estimated the injury would require an 18-month recovery.

Murphy was set on returning sooner, but the results suffered. Last September marked 13 months from the injury. The 18-month period wasn't complete until after the season.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said he can already see a difference in Murphy as he enters his second year with the team.

“I’ve told him a few different times as we’ve gone through some drills here in OTAs how different he looks,” Frazier said. “Of course, last year at this time he was coming off the injury and the surgery and really kind of feeling his way. The confidence, the movement, everything looks so much better. We’re hoping that continues as we get farther along, but he’s a different player."

Camp preview: Bills' defensive line gains talent, loses experience: The Bills ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks last season, but still limited opponents to the fewest passing yards per game (179.2). That was thanks in part to their ability to generate pressure on the quarterback at the sixth-best rate, which is a better predictor of future pass-rushing success than sacks themselves. But can somebody besides Jerry Hughes consistently get to the quarterback? This is a contract year for Shaq Lawson, a bounce-back opportunity for Murphy and a chance for Ed Oliver to show what he can do. It's also expected to be the last act for Lorenzo Alexander, who still pressures the quarterback at a productive rate.

