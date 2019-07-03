BENEDICT, Matthew W.

BENEDICT - Matthew W. Of Hamburg, NY July 1, 2019. Cherished son of William J. and Anne M. (nee Hertlein) Benedict; loving brother of Kaitlin E. Benedict (Justin Alger), Michael F. Benedict and Elizabeth N. Benedict; dear grandson of Jean (late Joseph) Hertlein and the late Jack and Melanie Benedict; loving companion of Kelly Quinn; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 9:45 at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. (Please assemble at the church). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Matthew Benedict's One Last Goal Fund @ The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Online donations can be made via www.onelastgoal.com. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.