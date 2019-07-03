BARAN, Irena (Aleksiejuk)

BARAN - Irena (nee Aleksiejuk)

July 1, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Henry M. Baran; dearest mother of Natalia Baran and Emilia Baran; sister of Helena Moran, Janusz Aleksiejuk and Wlodek Szewczenko. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday at 11 AM in Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark Street. The family will also be present to receive friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St). Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com