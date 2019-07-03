AUER, Donald B. "Bud"

October 28, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Virginia L. (Lahey) Auer; loving father of Patricia (Greg) Klauk and Donna (Michael) Long; survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 5th at St. Margaret's RC Church, 9 AM. Memorials to Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, 108 Thompson St., North Tonawanda, 14120. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com