Another Voice: U.S. won independence by the sacrifices of so many

By Chuck Marra

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Second Continental Congress. That drive for independence from British rule was already a year into military action; American patriots from the 13 colonies were revolting against colonial rule.

The American Revolutionary War began in April 1775 and ended in September 1783. The war produced our first American veterans.

More than 25,000 American patriot soldiers lost their lives fighting for a cause that seemed nearly impossible to attain. We owe our lives and freedoms to these first American soldiers who risked what little they had to fight for an idea.

So today, on the Fourth of July 243 years later, think about those brave Americans, our first veterans, and honor their memory and courage that bore the weight of building a nation on their shoulders.

Think of all the soldiers, past and present, who have left their homes, their families, their friends and have donned their armed forces uniform, ready to bear arms and risk their lives to protect our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

John Adams stated the Declaration of Independence would be celebrated with “pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfire, and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”

His words ring true as you spend time with your families and friends, watching parades, barbecuing and enjoying the sunshine. And don’t forget to think of those who have served and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to make this experiment in democracy a great nation.

Pay tribute to veterans by celebrating the Fourth and celebrating what the day stands for. Volunteer your time with local veteran organizations, hoist the American flag high outside your house, lend a helping hand to a veteran in your neighborhood, and let them know you appreciate them and that you are celebrating Independence Day because of their sacrifice and service.

The Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York has served more than 11,000 veterans and service members in the transition from military to civilian life, which can be difficult. We provide a number of programs and services to veterans, to caregivers and to military families.

Having the support of such organizations, along with the backing of the Western New York community at home, shows them that they are not alone.

We salute those who served in the armed forces to create the United States of America, liberating us from the British crown, as well as those who continue to serve our country.

Chuck Marra is president and CEO of the Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York, 1280 Main St., Buffalo.