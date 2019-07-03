Snakes under strain: Man charged in largest seizure of illegal reptiles in NY history

A Cattaraugus County man accused of harboring 292 snakes and turtles at his residence has been charged in the largest seizure of illegal reptiles in the state's history.

Venomous reptiles, including three king cobras — one of which was over 10 feet long — and six Gila monsters were among the species removed from the residence of 71-year-old William Engelder of Allegany, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday.

King cobras are among the most deadly animal species on earth. Many of the animals seized are considered endangered or species of special concern.

Following a tip about a man harboring illegal animals in his home, DEC officers in August 2018 executed a search warrant at Engelder's residence. They removed 17 bog turtles, a native endangered species of New York; two box turtles; 28 Blanding's turtles; 53 wood turtles; two painted turtles; six snapping turtles; and 184 spotted turtles, DEC officials said. In addition, 20 boxes of various species of turtle eggs were seized.

Engelder, who will be prosecuted by the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office, has been charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. He also was charged with nine counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide sustenance, both misdemeanors under the state's Agriculture and Markets Law.

Engelder also was charged with a series of violations that include 26 counts of illegally possessing and transporting venomous reptiles, possessing an endangered species without a permit and 283 counts of illegally possessing a wild animal as a pet, DEC officials said.

If convicted on all charges, Engelder faces a maximum fine of $104,000 and up to 33 years in prison.