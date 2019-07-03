ALBERTI, John C.

ALBERTI - John C. Of Tonawanda Twp., July 1, 2019. Dear husband of 60 years to Norma Maroon Alberti; cherished father of Alison (Alan Pleskow) Alberti, John M. (Kathy McDonald), David (Sara) Alberti, Marcia (Dana) Goeddertz, Marie (Michael) Cole and Patricia (Micheal) Peters; loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren; brother of Anthony (Joan) and Michael Alberti and the late Andrew Alberti and Mary Meuhlbauer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call, D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 6-8 PM, Thursday 3-7 PM where a Funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to St. Judes Children's Hospital Memorials, 401 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St.. Luke's Mission of Mercy, PO Box 448 Buffalo, 14215 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com