This is what is referred to as a rainy-day column.

It means it is timeless and was saved for when needed. In this case, it also has double meaning.

It's about what I watched during the countless rainy days Western New Yorkers experienced in the late spring.

I used to head to the movies on rainy days. However, lately I’ve looked at what is playing in theaters that might be interesting to adults and decided there are much better things on Netflix or Amazon.

One of my sons and I had a conversation about the lack of decent movies in theaters a few days before the New York Times ran a story by Kyle Buchanan with the headline: "How will the movies (as we know them) survive the next 10 years?"

With all the recent rainy days, I decided to try and catch up on many programs that I have been meaning to watch and just haven’t had the time.

Take “Bosch,” the Amazon police drama that stars one of my favorite character actors, Titus Welliver. You probably know the face, if not the name. He stars as a rule-breaking police detective, Harry Bosch, in Los Angeles who practices situational ethics as he battles criminals and the establishment.

For five years, I’ve wanted to see it, but it always premiered when I was either on vacation or busy previewing network shows.

On a recent rainy day, I started streaming the first episode of the first season about Bosch pursuing a serial killer played by Jason Gedrick, who was playing games with him.

I found “Bosch” so enthralling that I watched the 50 episodes in the five seasons it has played in about two weeks.

That prompted another son, a “Bosch” fan, to declare there was something wrong with me. It was hard to believe it took him that long to discover.

In each season, Bosch has one big case and assists on some secondary cases to solve. The cases are always so involving they are like potato chips or M&Ms: You can’t stop with one without wanting more.

That’s partly because of the supporting cast, which includes Jamie Hector as Bosch’s partner, Madison Lintz as his daughter, Amy Aquino as his boss, Lance Reddick as the police commissioner and Sarah Clarke as his ex-wife.

If it starts raining again – check that, when it starts raining again — put “Bosch” high on your list if you get Amazon.

You also may want to watch during a long holiday weekend if it gets really hot and you just want to lean back in your chair at home and enjoy the air conditioning.

My second favorite rainy-day program also comes from Amazon. It is the second season of the British comedy “Fleabag,” which stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the appealing but odd title character and is based on her one-woman show.

I enjoyed the second season much more than the first one, primarily because I laughed more often at Fleabag’s comic attempts to satisfy her rigid sister and convince her that her husband was a jerk.

Academy Award winning actress Olivia Colman also is on board, playing the woman planning to marry Fleabag’s widowed father. And then there is Andrew Scott, who plays a handsome priest who could be Fleabag’s next bad relationship decision. I won’t say more other than to say Scott reminds me of Charles Grodin.

There are only six 25-minute episodes in the season, so you can watch it during one rainy afternoon. I found it much funnier than the recent Mindy Kaling movie, “Late Night,” in which Emma Thompson played a late-night talk show host who needs a spark from Kaling’s character to get back her edge.

Feature film actress Kate Beckinsale attracted me to try Amazon’s “The Widow,” a British series about a woman trying to learn what happened to her husband, who is lost in the Congo. Alex Kingston, who you may remember from “ER,” and Charles Dance are aboard in the complicated eight-episode series.

It kept my attention for several episodes before the inanity of Beckinsale's ability to survive several scary situations strained credulity beyond my breaking point. And the ending tied up everything in such a neat bow that the series became dead to me.

Which brings me to the Netflix series, “Dead to Me,” starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

It is about a widow (Applegate) who becomes friends at a grief session with a woman (Cardellini) who has ulterior motives. I can’t give away too many details for fear of spoiling the show for viewers. Let’s just say I’ve been a fan of Cardellini since “Freaks and Geeks,” I’ve never seen Applegate better, Marsden plays a terrific male jerk, and the twists in the series make it even more compelling.

I’ve also tried two recent Netflix movies, a romantic comedy starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, “Always Be My Maybe,” and the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston movie, “Murder Mystery.”

Netflix, which rarely gives out ratings, reports that “Murder Mystery” got a huge audience. I didn’t laugh once at this Agatha Christie-themed comedy, and my girlfriend stopped watching 30 minutes before the end. If it had been made to play in theaters, it might never have been released to save Sandler and Aniston’s reputations.

“Always Be My Maybe,” in which Wong and Park play childhood friends who drift apart before (spoiler alert) rekindling their love, was more pleasant and appealing than funny. But at least my girlfriend and I didn’t feel like we wasted our time.

We both bonded over the TV Land series “Younger” while vacationing in Italy early in the spring because it was one of the few series that was carried in English. When the rains came upon our return, we tried to catch up on the several seasons we had missed of the series, which stars Broadway star Sutton Foster as a 40-something woman pretending she is in her 20s to get a job in publishing.

The series from Darren Star of “Sex and the City” fame also stars Hillary Duff and New York City. Foster is adorable, and the episodes that deal gently with ageism are pleasant enough that anyone who watched as many playoff hockey and basketball games as I did in May and June should view this as a more than acceptable makeup call to their ignored partner. Don’t tell my girlfriend, but I enjoy it, even if I am not in the demographic.

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.” I almost stopped watching after the first dark episode that began with a scientist committing suicide.

Jared Harris (“Mad Men”) and Emily Watson (“Little Women”) were the most recognizable actors, playing scientists trying to lessen the damage from the nuclear accident in the Soviet Union.

The four episodes after the opener were so riveting I binge-watched them on one rainy afternoon.

The series addressed the Soviet cover-up and what happened to the flawed hero, played by Harris, who tried to save Europe from an even bigger disaster with the help of Watson’s character, brave coal miners and other ordinary heroes.

The final credits were also must-see TV as they showed viewers what happened to some of the real people depicted in the series.

CBS’ decision to carry episodes of the first season of “The Good Fight” on Sunday nights a few years after they have aired on CBS All-Access inspired me to catch up on all three seasons on the pay-channel.

Christine Baranski reprises her role on “The Good Wife,” this time playing a lawyer who planned on retiring before discovering she has been bilked out of her fortune by a Bernie Madoff character and needs to keep working. She joins what had been an all African-American firm that includes characters played by Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife”) and Delroy Lindo to survive.

I love watching Jumbo and Lindo almost as much as watching Baranski.

I’m already well into the second season of this smart series, which finds Diane Lockhart (Baranski’s character) behaving a little strangely. However, there is one warning for supporters of President Trump: The bashing of the president’s behavior accelerates in season two to the point you wonder if CBS will carry it in the summer of 2020 before the next presidential election.

“The Good Fight” is so binge-worthy that I am glad that I waited until three seasons were finished to get on the bandwagon. I can’t believe I’m writing this – but I almost wish it would rain for a few days so I could binge the remaining episodes I haven’t seen.

