ZANGERLE, Larry

ZANGERLE - Larry Passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Mary Lou; loving father of Kathy (Paul) Alvarez, Donald, Sally Zangerle-Taylor, Thomas, Anne Zangerle-Munzert and Lisa (Matt) Freeland; proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn and his sons, Carl and Peter. He served in World War II in the Navy Submarine Service. Memorial donations may be sent to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit or the United States Navy Memorial. Memorial service to be determined.