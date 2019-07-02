Where to see July Fourth fireworks in Western New York in 2019

Who doesn't love to view bursts of pyrotechnics colorfully illuminating the darkened sky on a warm summer night?

Your house pets, perhaps, do not, what with the accompanying audible bombast. For everyone else, however, the brilliant displays of rockets red glare and mortars exploding in air are meant to engender a sense awe, excitement and, maybe, patriotism at the sheer spectacle of it.

This year, there is particular interest in the planned fireworks at Canalside, as they will be accompanied by a visit from 12 tall ships, a fleet of 19th century vessels from around the world.

If you can't wait for the Fourth of July to get your annual fireworks fix, you don't have to. Several displays will be held on July 3: at Sahlen Field after the Buffalo Bisons play host to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs; at Woodlawn Beach in Hamburg; at Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda; at Hamlin Park in East Aurora; and in Olcott, with views by boat in Lake Ontario or on land in Krull Park.

And if you can't let go of the Fourth, you can go to Niagara Falls through the weekend and get your holiday tradition with a side of spectacular views.

But if you're a purist – and even better if you're fortunate enough to have off from work on July 5 – there are plenty of places to go to ooh and aah late in the evening on Independence Day.

Amherst

• Fireworks at the University at Buffalo North Campus will follow a performance from the Erie County Wind Ensemble. Show is set to start at 10 p.m. (rain date is July 11).

Andover

• Andover's Fourth of July Festival will feature a fireworks show at dusk.

Buffalo

• Basil Port of Call Tall Ships, food trucks, live music and a fireworks show will be at Canalside. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Clarence

• Main Street Town Park (10405 Main St. Clarence.) Fireworks set for dusk.

Concord

• Fireworks will begin at Concord Community Park at dusk.

Dunkirk

• The largest fireworks celebration in Chautauqua County is at Dunkirk's Independence Day Festival. Fireworks set for dusk.

Elma

• Girdle Road, behind Boys and Girls Club (2080 Girdle Road) Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Grand Island

• Fantasy Island (2400 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island.) Fireworks set for dusk.

Lakewood

• The Summerfest fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Lancaster

• The Village of Lancaster will host its Independence Day parade at 10 Aurora St., which will start at 2 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Lewiston

• The Village of Lewiston fireworks will begin at dusk at Academy Park.

Lyndonville

• The Lyndonville Lions Club's Annual Independence Day Celebration will feature fireworks at 10 p.m.

North Tonawanda

• The fireworks show will begin at Gratwick Riverside Park (1100 River Road) at 9:40 p.m.

Olean

The fireworks will begin at dusk at Bradner Stadium.

Orchard Park

• Orchard Park Middle School will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m., immediately following the parade.

Pendleton

• Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. at Pendleton Park.