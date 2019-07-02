Wet spring takes toll on Niagara Arts center's lawnmowers, 'both man and machine'

The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center issued a public appeal this week for a donated lawnmower.

The center, located in the former Niagara Falls High School at Pine Avenue and Portage Road, has a lot of grass to cut. It's the equivalent of a city block to mow.

This year, it's been so wet and the grass has grown so fast that the nonprofit organization's lawn maintenance effort has collapsed.

"After years of service and multiple repairs all three of the NACC lawnmowers have died," the appeal read. "Multiple attempts by wonderful mechanics to bring them back to life have failed. This big, wet spring has taken its toll on both man and machine. Volunteers and staff have continued to mow with our tiny push mowers ... but neither the people or machines can keep up!"

The NACC urged anyone who can donate a commercial-strength mower or lawn tractor, or even a lawn service, to call 282-7530, Ext. 6. Kelly Lang Buckley, director of development and marketing, said the NACC was offered a riding mower that may need minor repairs, and they were checking it out.