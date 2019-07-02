WARNICK, Seymour "Sy"

WARNICK - Seymour "Sy"

Of Snyder, NY, June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Ruth Warnick; devoted father of Andrew Warnick, Patty (Rich) Yarmel, Carolyn Jordan (Shirley Burns) and Betsy Weissman; cherished grandfather of Aaron (Heather), Ryan, Michael, Avery and Ethan; loving son of the late Abraham and Gertrude Warnick; and dear brother of the late Miriam Ehrenreich. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Unity Church of Greater Rochester, 55 Prince Street, Rochester, on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Donations in Sy's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 or online at alz.org/donate