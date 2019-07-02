WACHOWIAK, Arthur M.

Of Hamburg, NY, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, his 90th birthday. Born in Buffalo, NY, on July 1, 1929. Arthur was the beloved husband of 60 years to Nancy (nee Nyshta) Wachowiak and the son of the late Michael and Catherine (nee Kosicki) Wachowiak. He was predeceased by his son Michael and seven sisters and one brother. Arthur is the loving father of Barbara and David (Daphne Pu) Wachowiak and the cherished grandfather of Kate and Ivan Wachowiak. Arthur is also survived by his sister-in-law of Ermgard (late James) Nyshta and the loving uncle of Nancy (John) Costantini, Judy Wachowiak, Judy (David) Larson, Janet (Jim) Bonk, Paul (Ann) Vowinkel and great-uncle of Jim Joustra. Arthur was a graduate of Burgard Vocational High School and attended Erie Community College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Berlin Air Lift Mission at the end of World War II. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, Donner Hanna Coke, Buffalo Raceway, Buffalo Bills, and the Erie County Water Authority. He was an active member of the Democratic Party of Boston, NY until he and his wife moved to Hamburg. Arthur will be remembered for his great sense of humor and will be missed. The family will be present on Thursday, July 4th from 12-4PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 5th at 9:30AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice, and the family request that you spend time with your loved ones doing things you enjoy. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.