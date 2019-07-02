Veterans cemetery, in planning for 10 years, delayed yet again

WASHINGTON – Unexpected high costs have caused another delay in construction of the new veterans cemetery in Pembroke, meaning the facility won't be ready for burials until early 2021 – about a year later than had been expected.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs solicited construction bids for the facility last year, but documents provided to The Buffalo News Monday showed the bids came in $10 million higher than expected. That meant the original round of bidding had to be dropped and the project altered and delayed.

The VA then rebid the project this spring, said Les' Melnyk, spokesman for the National Cemetery Administration.

"The bids have been received and are currently under evaluation," Melnyk said. "We expect an award later this year."

That means construction on the facility can begin no later than late this fall, with the facility open for burials a little more than a year later.

That's disappointing news to the region's veterans, said James B. Neider, a longtime veterans advocate from Stafford, just east of Batavia.

"We've been working on this for 10 years, and we're still waiting for the first shovel of dirt to be turned over," Neider said. "Every time there's a delay, veterans get frustrated. The thought is: 'When is this going to happen?' "

Some $36 million in federal funds has already been set aside for the cemetery, but the VA said in a recent budget submission to Congress that it needs $10 million more.

"Bids for the construction of Phase 1 exceeded available funding, thus preventing an award of the project in 2018," the VA said. "The solicitation was cancelled and the project has been split into two sub-phases (1A and 1B). Phase 1A is targeted for 2019 construction award which ensures a minimally operational cemetery will open to veterans in early 2021."

Under the VA's original plan, construction was supposed to begin last fall, with the facility ready for its first burials late this year or in early 2020.

But when the bids exceeded the funds available for the project, the VA reconfigured its plans while preparing to ask Congress for more money.

"To ensure the earliest possible delivery of an operational national cemetery for eligible veterans, Phase 1 will be solicited in two construction awards, Phase 1A and Phase 1B," the VA said in seeking new bids for the first part of the project earlier this year. "Phase 1A will consist of 4,000 grave sites for casket interments and in-ground cremains plots as well as temporary and permanent structures and associated services essential for the administration, operation and maintenance of the cemetery."

Phase 1A of the project will include access roads, an entrance, an administration building/information center with an electronic gravesite locator and public restrooms. Parking, utilities, signage and other basics will also be included in the first phase of the project.

Asked about the additional funding that's needed for the project, the office of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer – the project's longtime congressional advocate and a New York Democrat – said it would be looking into the matter.

Schumer joined local veterans groups that began pushing for the project a decade ago, noting that the nearest veterans cemetery is in Bath, about 100 miles southeast of Buffalo.

The VA struggled for years to find a site for the cemetery before settling on land at the intersection of Indian Falls Road and state Route 77 in Pembroke.

"You couldn't ask for a better site," said William R. Joyce, director of the Veterans Service Agency in Genesee County. "It's peaceful and serene."

And while some families will likely be frustrated by the latest delay, Patrick W. Welch, a longtime Buffalo veterans advocate, kept his eye on the larger picture.

"This has been a long, long fight for all of us, and the delay of a few months here or there is not that significant to me," he said. "The significance is that they should be breaking around this fall, and that'll move the process forward."