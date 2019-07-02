TYSIAC, Kevin J.

TYSIAC - Kevin J. Of Hamburg, NY on June 30, 2019. Devoted husband to Patricia "Penny" Tysiac; beloved father of Dawn, Kevin (Brandy), Jennifer (David) Cavanaugh and Laura (Kevin) Dawidowicz; cherished grandfather of Brittani (Jason), Lyndsey, Noah, Montana, Dylan and Anastasia; loving great-grandfather of Madison; brother of James (Donna), the late Edward "Sonny" and the late Sylvia (Joe) Czajka; also survived by many other cherished family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com