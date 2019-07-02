Deaths Death Notices
TYSIAC, Kevin J.
TYSIAC - Kevin J. Of Hamburg, NY on June 30, 2019. Devoted husband to Patricia "Penny" Tysiac; beloved father of Dawn, Kevin (Brandy), Jennifer (David) Cavanaugh and Laura (Kevin) Dawidowicz; cherished grandfather of Brittani (Jason), Lyndsey, Noah, Montana, Dylan and Anastasia; loving great-grandfather of Madison; brother of James (Donna), the late Edward "Sonny" and the late Sylvia (Joe) Czajka; also survived by many other cherished family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook