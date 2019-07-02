Two 43 North winners raise an additional $18 million

Two companies that won prizes at 2017's 43 North business plan competition have raised an additional $18 million in their first rounds of venture capital financing.

Tara.ai, which won a $500,000 prize at the 43 North competition, has raised $10 million. The San Jose, Calif., company outsources software development work using thousands of software development contractors. Its name stands for Talent Acquisition and Recruiting Automation.

Squire was the runner-up winner two years ago, claiming a prize of $650,000. It has raised another $8 million. A New York City company, its app allows users to make reservations at barber shops and pay for services in advance.

Fundraising for Tara.ai was led by Aspect Ventures and Slack Fund. Fundraising for Squire was led by Trinity Ventures.

It puts 43 North winners' venture capital funding at $240 million for the past five years, not including $16 million in grants, the program said. In addition to funding, winners receive mentoring, incubator space and tax advantages.