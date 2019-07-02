Remembering Crystal Beach 30 years after park closed

It still happens today, but not nearly as much as it used to: Buffalonians pointing out the irony in celebrating America’s birthday by heading to Canada for the July Fourth holiday.

This summer marks the 30th anniversary of the last summer of Crystal Beach amusement park.

For more than 100 years, one of the big draws bringing Western New Yorkers to nearby Canada all summer long were the beaches, suckers and roller coaster rides of Crystal Beach.

It was a simpler era when, during the summer, the Peace Bridge border checkpoints were manned mostly by schoolteachers on summer break who might or might not ask you where you live before sending you on your way.

Neighborhoods, churches and factories all had discount days at Crystal Beach, and through the years several different grocery store chains, including Loblaws and later Super Duper, gave out free ride tickets for good grades on your report card.

A rainy spring and then a slow summer was too much for the owners of Crystal Beach to absorb, and Labor Day 1989 was the last run for the Comet, the Laff in the Dark, the talking garbage cans and the loganberry fountains of the 101-year-old park.

The auctioning started in mid-October, and a Buffalo rite of passage – pulling your heart out of your throat as your rickety car on the Comet roller coaster plunged 98 feet right into Lake Erie – is only a memory.

The videos are from the Sherwin Greenberg Collection – saved from a landfill and digitized by BuffaloStories.com as a part of the Buffalo Stories Film Conservation Initiative. Both videos are shared here for the first time since they were shot at least 35 years ago. There is no original sound with either video, as both were recorded on 16 mm film and any separate audio recordings weren't kept with the films.

