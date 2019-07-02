Suchnya will be new AD at Will East

Nick Suchyna, a St. John Fisher College graduate, will become the new assistant principal/athletics director at Williamsville East, he posted on his twitter page Tuesday.

Suchyna, who played quarterback at St. John Fisher in 2005, when he threw for 24 touchdowns, and 2006, comes from St. Francis where he was a guidance counselor.

“After 8 great years working at SFHS, I will be taking on a new position. Starting Aug 1, I will be the new Asst Principal/Athletic Director at Will East. While leaving SF is bittersweet, I am looking forward to the new chapter in my life and the challenges that lie ahead,” Suchyna tweeted.

He succeeds Mark DeFillippo, who has been the AD at East since 2013. Before that he was at Niagara Wheatfield and Canisius High.