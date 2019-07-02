Stanley's 1-under 70 leads state boys amateur local qualifier

Luke Stanley of South Wales shot 2-under on the back nine for a 1-under-par 70 on Monday at Willowbrook to lead the Buffalo area qualifier for the New York State Boys Junior Amateur Championship.

Stanley, 17, representing the NYSGA eClub-WNY, had three birdies and two bogeys in his round. He finished with a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 18th hole for a two-shot margin over Andrew LaCongo (East Aurora CC). LaCongo had a double-bogey on No. 2 then parred the rest of the way except for a birdie-2 on the 202-yard 11th hole.

The other four qualifiers for the State Junior Championship July 23-24 at Seven Oaks Golf Club at Colgate University in Hamilton are: Anthony Delisanti (Willowbrook) 74, Aidan Shaw (Orchard Park) 77, Cavan Derrigan (Brighton) 77 and Zachary Boyes (Brighton) 78.

The NYSGA Boys Subjuniors and the Junior and Subjunior Girls championships will be held the same dates at Seven Oaks.