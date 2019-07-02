Niagara County sheriff offers Lockport free police dispatching service

Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour has offered the City of Lockport free use of the county's main emergency radio channel for dispatching its calls, or the city can have a discount if it insists on having its own channel after its turns dispatching duties over to the county.

There is no guarantee Lockport will take either option. It faces a potential problem with the city police union, whose contract makes dispatching a union job that can't be changed without negotiation. Lockport's 911 phone answering and dispatching is done by officers, not by civilians as at the county center.

The city was considering borrowing $242,000 to buy new 911 equipment for Police Headquarters instead of shifting to the county, but Mayor Michelle M. Roman said Tuesday she expects that will be removed from Wednesday's Council agenda to await County Legislature action on Voutour's suggestion.

Voutour talked for almost 90 minutes Monday with Roman, Common Council members, Lockport's County Legislature delegation and Officer Kevin Lucinski, president of the police union.

Voutour said he agrees with interim Police Chief Steven C. Preisch's contention that city residents pay county taxes and shouldn't be required to pay extra for dispatching on the main radio frequency.

"If the county can commit to $100,000, I'll find the rest of it," Voutour said.

The money would come from the county's 911 surcharge on cellphone bills.

"I would make that recommendation on behalf of the Public Safety Committee to the rest of the Legislature," said Legislator David E. Godfrey of Wilson, chairman of that committee.

Legislature Chairman W. Keith McNall of Lockport said he would be willing to call a special Legislature meeting as soon as next week to modify the budget.

Voutour said he would have to hire more dispatchers to serve Lockport. If Lockport joins the main channel, the cost would be $156,000 for two dispatchers. If Lockport wants an exclusive radio channel, the cost would be $477,000 for six dispatchers.

"I would consider anything where we didn't have our own channel as a downgrade in service to us," Lucinski said.

If Lockport insisted on its own channel, as the North Tonawanda Police Department has, he would apply the $100,000 toward its cost, Voutour said.

The issue has come to a head in recent days because of the poor condition of Lockport's 30-year 911 communications center.

Only one of the three terminals works properly, Preisch said recently. A second terminal can be used only to answer phone calls, but the information about the call can't be sent into the police computer system. The third terminal no longer works.

Voutour wrote in a letter to Roman last month that the Sheriff's Office already answers all 911 calls made on cellphones and that it would answer all calls if Lockport's system completely fails.

Lucinski said his talks with Roman have touched only on new equipment. He said he wouldn't discuss other options until he sees what the Council does.

North Tonawanda insisted on its own channel two years ago after complaints from its police union during a city election year, and the city signed a five-year deal to pay the county as much as $293,000 a year.

"They're paying a huge amount of money that they shouldn't be paying," Voutour said.