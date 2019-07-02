Schumer asks VA to speed up timeline on long-delayed veterans cemetery

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday asked the nation's top veterans official to speed up construction of the long-delayed veterans cemetery in Pembroke.

Reacting to Tuesday's Buffalo News report that construction of the cemetery had been delayed for another year, Schumer wrote to Veterans Secretary Robert Wilkie and asked him to reconsider.

"I strongly urge the VA to take immediate steps now to re-analyze the VA’s planned timeline and make it a top priority to identify opportunities to shorten the VA’s construction schedule," Schumer, a New York Democrat, told Wilkie.

The VA took bids for the construction of the cemetery last year, but they came in so far over budget that the agency scrapped them. The VA then reconfigured the project into two phases and solicited a new round of bids that it is reviewing now, as it waits for Congress to set aside another $10 million for the project.

Construction, which had been set to begin last fall, will not begin till late this year. The first burials at the facility – originally set for late this year – now are scheduled to begin in early 2021, with the first part of the project due for completion by June 2022.

Noting that Congress already has appropriated $36 million for the cemetery, Schumer indicated that the VA has enough money to begin work without the additional $10 million.

"While I will, of course, continue to support this project and fight for this additional $10 million request, I urge the VA to make it a top priority to identify opportunities to shorten the VA’s stated construction schedule now to avoid any more unnecessary delays," Schumer told Wilkie in the letter. "It has now been almost a decade since the VA announced it would build this new cemetery, and despite funding being available, the cemetery construction has yet to break ground."

A spokesman for the VA's National Cemetery Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Schumer's letter.

Schumer said he has been monitoring the project throughout its 10-year history, which includes a long delay as the VA struggled to find a site.

"Therefore, I share the immense frustration now felt by Western New York veterans and their families, who have patiently waited almost a decade for this project to come to fruition and are yet again being informed of another delay," Schumer said.

The facility aims to serve veterans in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. The closest veterans cemetery is located in Bath, about 100 miles from Buffalo.

The cemetery will be built at the intersection of Indian Falls Road and state Route 77 in Pembroke, in the district of Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican from Clarence.

“Receiving additional funding is beneficial to the overall construction of the veterans cemetery, but breaking ground on this project has been a priority of mine since I was first elected to serve in Congress," Collins said in a statement. "I will be closely monitoring this situation to ensure this is the last delay and the construction can move forward.”