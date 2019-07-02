RODGERS, Nancy E.

RODGERS - Nancy E. Of Akron, NY, passed away June 30, 2019. Survived by her husband William J. Rodgers of Akron; sons James Rodgers of Hickory, NC and Michael (Janet) Rodgers of Akron, daughters Kelly (Greg) Stahl of PA and Melissa Rodgers of Buffalo; also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and her canine companions Pepe and Sparky. Visitation Friday, July 5th, from 5-8 PM at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, where Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 6th, at 11:00 AM. Sympathy shared online at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net