Reporters' Notebook: July 2, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to race car driver Richard Petty, born on this date in 1937, “No one wants to quit when he’s losing, and no one wants to quit when he’s winning.”

• • •

BIG FINISH – Fireworks will provide the finale for the next free concert by the award-winning 90-member American Legion Band of the Tonawandas at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Kenney Field, Brighton Road and Colvin Boulevard, Town of Tonawanda. If it rains, they’ll try again Friday.

• • •

SAIL AWAY – The group that pioneered cruises among Buffalo’s monumental grain elevators in the 1980s, the Industrial Heritage Committee, will launch its 34th season of Historic Buffalo River Tours on Thursday, Independence Day. The tour leaves the Miss Buffalo Dock in Erie Basin Marina at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for kids 4 to 11. For reservations, call 856-6696 or visit buffaloharborcruises.com. Additional tours will be held July 14, Aug. 3, Aug. 18 and Labor Day.

• • •

SAVE A LIFE – Since the demand for blood in the summer always exceeds the supply, the City of North Tonawanda is sponsoring a Unyts blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, when the Donate Life Express Bus will be parked outside the Fretthold Funeral Home, 1241 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. All donors will receive a T-shirt and a hot dog. For appointments, call 529-4270 or visit unytsblooddonor.org.

• • •

START EARLY – A camp designed to help get children ready for kindergarten begins next week at Niagara University. The Kindercamp will introduce youngsters to classroom skills such as listening attentively, following directions and taking turns, along with hands-on activities they will encounter in kindergarten.

Half-day sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. July 8 to 11 and July 15 to 18. Parents may register their children to attend one of the sessions at no cost. A parent information session also will be held on the final day of camp.

Kindercamp is made possible through funding from he Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation. For info and registration, call Elizabeth Yarussi at 286-8309 or email cay@niagara.edu.

• • •

