REGAN, Jeffrey Allen

REGAN - Jeffrey Allen Passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born in Batavia, NY on October 30,1953 to Donald and Avis (Brown) Regan. He is survived by his son, Gregory (Jennifer) Regan; brothers, Mark (Sue) Regan and Scott Regan; brothers-in-law John (Mary) Wideman, Jim (Kathy) Wideman and Bob (Linda) Wideman. Jeff is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Mary Lou (Wideman) Regan and one brother, Robert (Gail) Regan. Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron where a Funeral Service will follow promptly at 7 PM. Charitable donations to: Roswell Park and the American Stroke Association.