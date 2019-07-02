Share this article

NY lawmakers decry hospital funding change

Erie County Medical Center is among the hospitals that would be affected by the proposed change. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)
WASHINGTON – New York's members of Congress are lashing out at a Trump administration proposal to change how it calculates the Medicare payments hospitals receive.

The proposal aims to steer Medicare money to rural hospitals by slightly trimming the future reimbursements to hospitals in high-cost states like New York. But the lawmakers said that every hospital in the state would suffer under the change.

The entire delegation, Democrats and Republicans alike, wrote a letter Monday to the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to complain about the proposed changes.

"The struggles faced by New York’s hospitals are no different from the struggles faced by the countless others across the nation," said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat. "They must not be allowed to suffer as a result of their zip code.”

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, agreed, saying the proposal "will punish hospitals that are located in areas with higher wages – including many in Western New York and across upstate."

