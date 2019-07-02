My View: The Ride for Roswell is great; can it please go away?

By Errol Craig Sull

I hate the Ride for Roswell. Yes, you read that right – I hate, I despise, I loathe the annual fundraiser for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“You are an idiot!” you must be thinking. After all, how can someone not like an event that in 24 years has raised $55 million to help find a cure for cancer? How can someone diss the many, many thousands of volunteers who each year ride or support the riders who give of their time to keep pushing that huge amount of research money higher?

It’s simple: I hate the Ride for Roswell because it (and many other nationwide activities like it) has to even exist.

We have smartphones that allow us to communicate with each other from the most remote locations on Earth, cars that drive themselves, physicians in one part of the world who can meet with patients thousands of miles away through a computer, and robots that can assemble a car in minutes – yet we can’t find a cure for cancer? I may really, really, really dislike it that we have to hold events like the Ride for Roswell – but I’m sure glad we have them.

I, like just about everybody breathing, know of family members and friends who have been tapped by cancer. It’s an ugly disease, and the sooner we find a way to eradicate it the better.

I’ve financially supported the ride for a long time, and am always thrilled when I see the total amount for it grow each year. It gives me hope to think, “OK, maybe this year the cure will come!” Of course, it doesn’t, but I give my best Scarlett O’Hara upper lip with the thought, “After all, tomorrow is another day.”

(And I must give a tip of the hat to Mitch Flynn, the founder of the Ride for Roswell and a good friend. Why he has yet to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom or nominated for the Nobel Prize in Medicine or knighted by Queen Elizabeth is beyond me. The man has not just been the driving force behind raising those millions of dollars – he’s a golden ambassador for cancer research, Roswell Park, and the City of Buffalo.)

Each year I call on my credit card to support this or that friend hopping on a bike for The Ride. The credit card likes this; it gets tired of being used for the ho-hums of grocery, dentist, newspaper, gasoline, pharmacy, magazine, business, utility bills and subscriptions. But when it gets a workout for the Ride for Roswell it’s one happy piece of plastic – it doesn’t allow me a sigh or an “oh, well,” but rather smiles and satisfaction that, once again, I have an opportunity to support The Ride, and thus help take a stab at evil cancer.

The Ride for Roswell, the 2019 edition, took place on June 22. It’s over, it’s in the books; tales of the day’s rides are in full swing, but soon will be fading into other summer, then fall, then winter activities. But plans are no doubt underway for the 2020 Ride for Roswell – its 25th anniversary, a glorious accomplishment.

Oh, yes, I will still hate it because it has to exist – but I will embrace all it represents: the hope and effort for a cancer cure, the coming together of so many disparate folks in a unified cause, and the simple joy of an activity that defines humankind’s goodness.

All of that is, indeed, grand.

Errol Craig Sull is a Snyder writer and educator.