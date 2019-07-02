MUNSON, Reverend Kenneth "Rocky"

June 30, 2019. Husband of Phyllis A. (Nettleingham); father of Laura Munson (John Karl Finkbeiner), Stephen Devere Munson Terranova, and the late Peter R. Munson; grandfather of Isabel and Caroline Finkbeiner and Leah and Jonas Munson. Friends may call Friday, July 5th from 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the MacAlpine Church, 2700 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, on Saturday, July 6 at 10:30 AM. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com