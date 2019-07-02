Marrano completes initial development of West Seneca neighborhood

Marrano Homes has completed its development of the new Princeton Park community in West Seneca.

The division of Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. said it finished 48 new home sites in the 40-acre community off Chancellor Lane. The home sites are all private – some as much as 400 feet deep – while about 40% of the land will remain "natural" in the preserve along Smokes Creek.

Home prices will range from $300,000 to more than $500,000, with a total value for the entire neighborhood of $20 million upon full build-out.

“Princeton Park looks more like a state park than it does a neighborhood,” said David DePaolo, executive vice president of land development for Marrano. “So, it was really important to us to preserve the environment’s natural beauty. We chose a cul-de-sac design with ponds and trees to complement the existing landscape, and ensured 16 acres were left undeveloped to preserve the integrity of the land.”

This is Marrano's third Princeton community in West Seneca, after Princeton Estates and Prince South. In all, the three adjacent neighborhoods will contain 253 single-family homes when finished.