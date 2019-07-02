27-year-old man dead after Freund Street shooting

A 27-year-old man died after he was shot Monday night on Freund Street, Buffalo police said.

The victim, who initially had what police described as serious injuries, was shot on the first block of Freund just after 6 p.m. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, police said.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.