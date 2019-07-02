Lockport police chief seeks new bodycams in wake of in-custody death

Interim Lockport Police Chief Steven C. Preisch said Tuesday that the city should spend $160,000 to purchase a new and improved body camera system for all police officers. His recommendation comes in the wake of the death in custody of Troy A. Hodge.

The State Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of Hodge, 39, after a struggle with officers June 16 outside his mother's Park Avenue home.

"One of the biggest issues we had in this Troy Hodge incident ... was the lack of body cameras at the scene," Preisch said.

One officer had a camera, but it fell off his uniform, and another rushed to the scene without a camera.

Preisch said the batteries in Lockport's bodycams aren't strong enough to last a whole eight-hour shift, and the department's computer server lacks the capacity to record that much video anyway.

The new cameras Preisch wants would start automatically instead of the officer having to press a button. A magnet, not a clip, would keep them in place.