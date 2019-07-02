Lockport parents sue Starpoint Central School over son's overdose

A Town of Lockport couple has sued the Starpoint Central School District, contending it's the school's fault their 17-year-old son overdosed on THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, while using an electronic vaping device April 2 in a school restroom.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in State Supreme Court, charges the district with negligence, carelessness and recklessness.

The lawsuit contends that the boy was placed on five days of in-school suspension March 28 after being caught vaping in a restroom. As part of the punishment, according to the lawsuit, he was not supposed to go to the restroom without supervision.

The lawsuit contends the boy went to the restroom unsupervised on April 2 and later was found unresponsive in a hallway.

A Niagara County Sheriff's Office report on the case said a school nurse administered a dose of Narcan, an antidote for opiate overdoses, but it had no effect on the boy's condition.

The boy, who according to the lawsuit later admitted vaping THC in the restroom, was treated in Oishei Children's Hospital.

The boy's mother refused to comment Tuesday. Her attorney, Robert A. Crawford Jr., did not respond to calls. Starpoint Superintendent Sean M. Croft said he couldn't comment because the case is a legal matter involving a student.