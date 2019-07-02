Letter: Set off home fireworks only on Independence Day

I fully understand and support the patriotic celebration of July Fourth with home fireworks. Alas, the celebration has morphed into a monster beginning a week prior to July Fourth and continuing at least one week beyond.

Two weeks of loud explosions does no favors to our heroic veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Two weeks of loud explosions terrifies my dog, Ginger, whom I try to comfort for several hours every night of those two weeks.

By all means celebrate exuberantly on July Fourth. But, please consider your neighbors. Confine home fireworks to July Fourth.

Richard Swank

Eden