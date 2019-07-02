Letter: Letter writer’s adulation of Trump seems misplaced

The June 24 letter “Keeping Trump is critical for the sake of the nation” struck me as quite ironic.

I agree that the 2020 election matters. True, Trump has appointed conservative judges to the Supreme Court and many district courts. But “a voice for Christians around the world and at home?”

Was he doing that when he moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and caused the deaths of at least 60 Palestinians the day it was dedicated? Is that what Jesus wanted?

“He has been the strongest voice for unborn children.” What would Jesus say about his treatment of born children? It is Donald Trump and the government of the United States which forces them into deplorable conditions of imprisonment and refuses to release them to their families.

The nuns taught me that the two greatest Commandments were first to love the Lord with all your heart and second to love your neighbor as yourself. It was a long time ago, but I don’t think they mentioned the socialist left-wing Democrats at all. Did I miss something?

Finally, I’ve been puzzled by the Evangelical Christian devotion to this president. I don’t understand their admiration for a man who doesn’t seem to have an ounce of empathy for fellow human beings, especially the poor and refugees fleeing terrible hardship in their home countries.

How does he apply the teachings of Jesus Christ to these people? By cutting off the foreign aid that might ease their misery, and trying to build a “great big, beautiful wall?”

Sadly, I don’t see a bit of Christ’s teaching in this man. I see the “Access Hollywood” tape.

David Frank

Lancaster