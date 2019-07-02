Letter: Climate change is worrisome, despite what Thiessen thinks

In his June 29 column, Marc Thiessen complained about the high costs of some Democrat candidates’ plans to mitigate the climate crisis: $2 trillion here, $5 trillion there … it’s all too much for him to swallow.

This concern for fiscal responsibility is commendable, but misses the big picture. First, Congress should have expressed some concern over the $1.9 trillion costs of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, due to which – according to the Congressional Research Service – real tax rates for corporations fell by nearly half while individual income taxes barely budged. Do congress(wo)men care more about favors for their benefactors than about maintaining a habitable earth?

More importantly, though, the White House’s own analyses have shown that, without climate actions like the legislation those candidates proposed, the climate crisis will cost far more than even the most expensive of those plans.

President Trump’s 2018 National Climate Assessment estimated that, if climate change continues apace, the U.S. economy could shrink 10% by 2100; major drivers include droughts, floods, temperature extremes, wildfires and – perhaps most importantly – sea level rise.

Economic costs might not be even half of it, though. In 2017, Cornell University estimated that, by 2060, 1.4 billion could be climate change refugees. In terms of human suffering, the recent refugee crises at the United States southern border, and in Syria, would pale in comparison to the expected refugee crises, should we continue delaying bold climate action.

The best time to start reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions was in 1988, when climate scientist James Hansen testified before Congress that Earth was warming, the warming was accelerating and the warming was due to those emissions; the climate crisis could have been averted easily then. The second-best time is now. The longer we wait, though, the greater the costs that some people will complain about.

Andrew Hartley, Ph.D.