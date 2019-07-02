Letter: Bellavia’s spotlight moment dimmed by Trump’s presence

David Bellavia is a true hero and his honor is well deserved for his bravery and courage for risking his life to save his men. As a combat veteran of the Vietnam, I question why President Trump – a draft dodger who avoided the draft several times for bone spurs and not going to Vietnam – was given the distinct honor of presenting Bellavia with this distinguished award. It is too bad because Bellavia deserves so much more as a hero, and he represents what the military is about, and that is honor to the highest degree.

John Jendrysek

Orchard Park