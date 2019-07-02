Leader of cocaine trafficking ring pleads guilty in federal court

The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Cesar Rivera-Figueroa, 28, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was arrested in September 2017, along with 11 other co-defendants in the case.

Prosecutors said Rivera-Figueroa, aka Fat Boy, directed the distribution of cocaine – which included setting the price – as well as directing the collection of debt and storing proceeds from the criminal enterprise. He instructed how payment was remitted back to Puerto Rico and directed those involved in the drug ring to make trips to New York City to retrieve quantities of cocaine to bring back to Buffalo for distribution, prosecutors said.

Three others indicted in the case have already been convicted.

Rivera-Figueroa faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years to a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced.