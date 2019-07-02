KOCH, Viola E. (Kelver)

Died peacefully at home surrounded by her friends and family on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 103, while under the care of Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Koch; loving mother of Karen E. Koch and her honorary daughter Rose Marohn; daughter of the late Henry C. and Eva (nee Harbaugh) Kelver; and sister of the late Marjorie Weaver, Betty Gardner and Henry J. Kelver. Viola had been an active member of the former Grace Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda. She was involved with the Girl Scouts and volunteered much of her time at the DeGraff Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. Viola was also a member of the Ken-Ton Family YMCA There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 12 Noon, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 608 Centerline Rd., Strykersville, NY 14145. Friends invited. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to The Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590 or to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc., 1570 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14303. Share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com