KeyBank donates $181,000 to celebrate branch's grand opening

KeyBank announced $181,000 in donations to six recipients, in conjunction with the grand opening of its new East Side branch.
The amounts and recipients are:
- $100,000 to the Northland Workforce Training Center.
- $25,000 to Belmont Housing Resources for its neighborhood improvement program.
- $25,000 to Independent Health for its "Good for the Neighborhood" event at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
- $25,000 to Back to Basics Ministries in support of Buffalo Peacemakers.
- $3,000 to the Delavan-Grider Community Center for its job training room.
- $3,000 to Children Overcoming Police Stereotypes Through Sports.
The new branch, at 752 E. Delavan Ave., opened on June 3.
Story topics: banking/ KeyBank/ Local Business/ Local News/ Matt Glynn
Share this article