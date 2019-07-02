Share this article

KeyBank donates $181,000 to celebrate branch's grand opening

KeyBank opened a new East Side branch last month. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
KeyBank announced $181,000 in donations to six recipients, in conjunction with the grand opening of its new East Side branch.

The amounts and recipients are:

  • $100,000 to the Northland Workforce Training Center.
  • $25,000 to Belmont Housing Resources for its neighborhood improvement program.
  • $25,000 to Independent Health for its "Good for the Neighborhood" event at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
  • $25,000 to Back to Basics Ministries in support of Buffalo Peacemakers.
  • $3,000 to the Delavan-Grider Community Center for its job training room.
  • $3,000 to Children Overcoming Police Stereotypes Through Sports.

The new branch, at 752 E. Delavan Ave., opened on June 3.

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.

