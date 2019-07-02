JANORA, Adelaine M. "LaLa" (Leszczynski)

Of West Seneca, NY, surrounded by her loving niece Camille, Caleb, and Cory Suszek at home, June 30, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John J. Janora; cherished mother of the late Janette Skonieczny; sister of the late Stephen Leslie and the late Joseph A. Leszczynski; also survived by relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where prayers will be said Wednesday at 8:45 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited. Adelaine was retired from the West Seneca School District and a former Vizsla Dog Breeder. Adelaine's family would like to thank Hospice Buffalo for their amazing and loving care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice in memory of LaLa.